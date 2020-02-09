NBX WaterShedsun
NB Community Education: Design Your Home Like A PRO

It’s not too late to freshen up your home design!  North Baltimore Schools Community Education is proud to present: 
Design your home like a Pro with Abbie Murray of Flynnellaine Designs!

In this 90-minute workshop, we will cover the major dos and don’ts of
interior design, discuss creating eye-pleasing color palettes, practice
scaled furniture layouts, create a simple room scheme board, and look at
some free designer software.

Participants are encouraged to bring photos of their own rooms they have questions about and an object with colors they LOVE (This could be a mug, shirt, throw pillow, plate- anything!).
 


Cost is $15 payable at the event and includes a custom binder with ideas for your home!

February 12th 7-8:30 in the NBHS Media Lab.
Sign up using the link below 
 

