NB Community Volunteers: HELP WANTED!

HELP WANTED!

The North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society is in need of volunteer archivists. Archivists are responsible for cataloging and maintaining an inventory of historical artifacts donated to the Society.



No experience is necessary – we will train you. Basic computer knowledge is required. Must have a good knowledge of spelling and grammar; be organized and able to do basic filing. Must be available to volunteer on Tuesday mornings between 9:30 and noon March-December.





For more information or to volunteer please respond by e-mail to: nboahs@nbpubliclibrary.org or phone: 419-357-5821.