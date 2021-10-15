NB Council Candidate Letter-to-Editor: Paula Beaupry

Hi, Thank you for taking the time to learn a little more about me and my aspirations for the village that I proudly call home.

My name is Paula Beaupry, and I am running for a seat on the North Baltimore Village Council. Most everyone knows me from working at the school or from selling tickets at home sporting events. Believe it or not, I do get to go home sometimes and spend time with my amazing family. My husband Scott and I have been married 31 years this December, and we have raised 2 fabulous girls. Our entire family are proud North Baltimore Alumni.

I believe we need Village Council members who desire what is in the best interest of the community as a whole. Members who understand what it means to live in a small village, not only the challenges and benefits but also the opportunities. People who are not afraid to move forward while honoring the how, why and whom that brought us to where we are. I believe that both the Village and its residents have a bright future. New businesses moving in and the downtown renovations are signs that we are moving in the right direction.

I want the community to know their voices are heard and they are represented. I want citizens to have a voice in the direction we are moving and more importantly an understanding of why things are happening the way they are. I have learned from my many years of working with the public that people want clear, concise information. They do not want to feel belittled, given the runaround, or spoken down to. Everyone deserves to be heard, and treated equally and respectfully.

I believe that North Baltimore has a bright future and it would be an honor to be a part of creating that future.

Please write in your vote for Paula Beaupry on November 2nd.

Thank you for your support.

Facebook: Paula Beaupry – North Baltimore Village Council