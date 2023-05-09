NB Council Meeting Tonight: Committee of the Whole

Agenda provided by the Village for May 9,2023 meeting:

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I.Call to order Public Works Committee. Mr. Cook– Chair

Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry

– Park Employee

– Vehicle

– Geese

II. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Pelton– Chair

Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

III. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair

Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien

IV. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Julien– Chair

Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton

-Blithe language

-Undersized properties

V Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Zeigler – Chair

Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

VI. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Ms. Hosmer– Chair

Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry

VII. Adjourn