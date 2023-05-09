North Baltimore, Ohio

May 9, 2023

NB Council Meeting Tonight: Committee of the Whole

Agenda provided by the Village for May 9,2023 meeting:

 

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

 

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

                                                                                                                                  

I.Call to order                 Public Works Committee.     Mr. Cook– Chair

                                                     Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry 

– Park Employee

– Vehicle

– Geese

 

II. Call to order Public Utilities Committee.      Mr. Pelton– Chair

                                                     Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

                                                    

III.       Call to order                Public Safety Committee.   Ms. Beaupry – Chair

                                                      Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien

 

IV. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Julien– Chair

                                                      Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton

-Blithe language

-Undersized properties

                                                                    

V         Call to order                 Economic and Community Development.    Ms. Zeigler – Chair

                                                      Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

 

VI. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee.     Ms. Hosmer– Chair

                                                      Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry

                                   

VII.      Adjourn   

 

 

