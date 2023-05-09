NB Council Meeting Tonight: Committee of the Whole

Agenda provided by the Village for May 9,2023 meeting:
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I.Call to order Public Works Committee. Mr. Cook– Chair
Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry
– Park Employee
– Vehicle
– Geese
II. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Pelton– Chair
Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook
III. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair
Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien
IV. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Julien– Chair
Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton
-Blithe language
-Undersized properties
V Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Zeigler – Chair
Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook
VI. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Ms. Hosmer– Chair
Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry
VII. Adjourn