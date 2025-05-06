NB Council Meets Tonight: Committee of the Whole

Committee of the Whole Meeting
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 — 5:30 PM
Council Chambers
Agenda Overview:
-
Call to Order – Council President Dee Hefner
-
Pledge of Allegiance
-
Guest Presentation – Chris Smalley, Wood County Park District
Committee Reports:
-
Public Safety – Dee Hefner, Chair
-
Public Works – Paula Beaupry, Chair
-
Public Utilities – Mike Soltis, Chair
-
Village Equipment Use Authorization Form – Brian Roberts
-
Neptune Portal Update – Brian Roberts
-
-
Finance & Technology – Tim Engard, Chair
-
Discussion: Village Administrator Spending Limit
-
-
Personnel, Policy & Ordinance Review – Dave Richmond, Chair
-
Economic & Community Development – Bill Cook, Chair
Administrator’s Report:
-
Mr. Bender: Nothing at this time
Finance Officer’s Report:
-
Mr. Clouse
Remarks from the Mayor:
-
Mayor Aaron Patterson
Adjournment