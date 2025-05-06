North Baltimore, Ohio

May 6, 2025 2:10 pm

NB Council Meets Tonight: Committee of the Whole

 

Committee of the Whole Meeting
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 — 5:30 PM
Council Chambers

Agenda Overview:

  • Call to Order – Council President Dee Hefner

  • Pledge of Allegiance

  • Guest Presentation – Chris Smalley, Wood County Park District

Committee Reports:

  • Public Safety – Dee Hefner, Chair

  • Public Works – Paula Beaupry, Chair

  • Public Utilities – Mike Soltis, Chair

    • Village Equipment Use Authorization Form – Brian Roberts

    • Neptune Portal Update – Brian Roberts

  • Finance & Technology – Tim Engard, Chair

    • Discussion: Village Administrator Spending Limit

  • Personnel, Policy & Ordinance Review – Dave Richmond, Chair

  • Economic & Community Development – Bill Cook, Chair

Administrator’s Report:

  • Mr. Bender: Nothing at this time

Finance Officer’s Report:

  • Mr. Clouse

Remarks from the Mayor:

  • Mayor Aaron Patterson

Adjournment

