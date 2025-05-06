NB Council Meets Tonight: Committee of the Whole

Committee of the Whole Meeting

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 — 5:30 PM

Council Chambers

Agenda Overview:

Call to Order – Council President Dee Hefner

Pledge of Allegiance

Guest Presentation – Chris Smalley, Wood County Park District

Committee Reports:

Public Safety – Dee Hefner, Chair

Public Works – Paula Beaupry, Chair

Public Utilities – Mike Soltis, Chair Village Equipment Use Authorization Form – Brian Roberts Neptune Portal Update – Brian Roberts

Finance & Technology – Tim Engard, Chair Discussion: Village Administrator Spending Limit

Personnel, Policy & Ordinance Review – Dave Richmond, Chair

Economic & Community Development – Bill Cook, Chair

Administrator’s Report:

Mr. Bender: Nothing at this time

Finance Officer’s Report:

Mr. Clouse

Remarks from the Mayor:

Mayor Aaron Patterson

Adjournment