NB Council Special Meeting Notice

The North Baltimore Village Council will hold a Special Meeting on March 17, 2023, at 4:00 PM in the Council Chambers to discuss an agreement with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Friday, March 17, 2023

4:00 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. New Business

Sheriff’s Office Agreement

IV. New Legislation

RESOLUTION 05-2023 A RESOLUTION RATIFYING THE MAYOR’S

SIGNATURE ON THE WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF LAW ENFORCEMENT

SERVICES AGREEMENT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

V. Motion to adjourn