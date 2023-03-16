NB Council Special Meeting Notice

The North Baltimore Village Council will hold a Special Meeting on March 17, 2023, at 4:00 PM in the Council Chambers to discuss an agreement with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Friday, March 17, 2023
4:00 PM
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
III. New Business
Sheriff’s Office Agreement
IV. New Legislation
RESOLUTION 05-2023 A RESOLUTION RATIFYING THE MAYOR’S
SIGNATURE ON THE WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF LAW ENFORCEMENT
SERVICES AGREEMENT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
V. Motion to adjourn