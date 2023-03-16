North Baltimore, Ohio

March 16, 2023

NB Council Special Meeting Notice

 

The North Baltimore Village Council will hold a Special Meeting on March 17, 2023, at 4:00 PM in the Council Chambers to discuss an agreement with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Friday, March 17, 2023
4:00 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. New Business

Sheriff’s Office Agreement

IV. New Legislation
RESOLUTION 05-2023 A RESOLUTION RATIFYING THE MAYOR’S
SIGNATURE ON THE WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF LAW ENFORCEMENT
SERVICES AGREEMENT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

V. Motion to adjourn

