NB Cross Country 9/11 &

NB Cross Country Results from 9/11/21
McComb Invitational
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
14 Total Runners
8th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:55
10th – Jordan Coup, 24:35
12th – Casey Mowery, 26:08
13th – Darrian Zitzelberger, 27:51
Masin Pettry DNR
*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
12 Total Runners
5th – – Alivia Delancy, 26:16
6th – Rhiannon Powell, 27:11
3rd – Paula Macro Montagut 29:47
10th – Lucy Trout, 30:59
Caitlin Schwartz DNR
———-
NB Cross Country Results from 9/18/21
Lakota Invitational
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
47 Total Runners
30th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:57
34th – Jordan Coup, 23:50
36th – Macin Pettry, 24:11
41st – Casey Mowery, 26:25
43rd – Darrian Zitzelberger, 29:23
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
31 Total Runners
17th – Alivia Delancy, 25:09
27th – Rhiannon Powell, 28:03
30th – Lucy Trout, 30:42
Caitlin Schwartz DNR
Paula Macro Montagut DNR
Cross Country Schedule:
Sat 9/25 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00
Tue 9/28 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00
Sat 10/2 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/9 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/16 @ BVC Championship, 9:00