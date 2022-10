Here are the award winners from this Fall’s Cross Country season, from Coach Brad Rowlinson:

Alivia Delancy: Most Valuable Runner, Captain, 4 year Varsity, 2nd Team and all academic BVC

Lindsay Crouse: Most Improved Runner

Jordan Coup: Captain Award, 4 year Varsity

Jesse Vanlerberg: third year varsity, coaches award

Macin Pettry: most Valuable Runner

Daniel Hinkle: most improved runner

Congratulations to ALL!