NB Cross Country Has Career Day at Lakota

It was another career day for North Baltimore’s Cross Cross Country runners at the Lakota Invite.  Gabe Gazarek was the boys top finisher with a time of 19:38, 38th place overall.  His time moved him up the North Baltimore leaderboard from 58th to 42nd all time. 

Alex Trout (22:20) and Hunter Baker (22:53) also recorded career records, finishing in 59th and 67th place.   Jordan Kimmel continued the Senior dominance for the boys as he finished with a season PR of 23:30. 

Sophomore, Jordan Coup rounded out the top five scoring positions with a career best of 23:44.  1st year runners Jesse Vanlerberg (24:27), AJ Tracey (26:08), and Casey Mowery (26:18) also had their best times of the year as well.
 
Caitlin Schwartz continued her great season with a medaling performance of 21:27, with a 5th place overall finish.  Alivia Delancy also took home some hardware with her 20th place finish, tieing her season best time with a 24:13.  The girls team continued impressive days with a career record time from Rhiannon Powell (27:49) and a season PR from Lucy Trout (30:08).
 
In the JH races, Lindsay Crouse medaled with a 13th place finish, a career best of 18:27.  Skyler Livingston was top finisher for the boys with a 17:11.

