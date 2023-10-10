NB Cross Country Has Exciting Day at Fostoria

It was an exciting day at the Fostoria Invitational as many of the runners took home individual awards. The Varsity boys finished 4th overall, led by Daniel Hinkle’s 16th place finish with a 20:49. Jesse Vanlerberg ran a season best finishing 20th with a 21:19. Andy Burleson continue his consistent running with a 22:02, finishing 26th. Jerimiyah Horner took home the last award with a 30th place finish in a time of 23:01. After a couple of tough races, Kyle Green was back on track, finishing 34th with a 25:41.

The Varsity girls were led by Attlee Rowlinson’s career record of 24:57, she cracked the top 10 with a 9th place finish. Lindsay Crouse took home the last medal in the girls race, finishing 15th overall in a time of 28:40.

The JH boys were led by Cameron McCartney, who finished 12th overall in a time of 13:55. Rhys Williams came out of nowhere, running a 59 second career record in a time of 14:21, earning him the last medal spot with a 15th place finish. Levi Vanlerberg had another great race finishing in 22nd with a time of 15:26, just a few seconds off his PR.

The JH girls took down both Northwood and Elmwood to take home the Championship trophy. The girls were led by Ady Reynolds (14:05) and Rylee Fennell(14:20), both finished in the top 5, taking home individual plaques. Maddie Stufft finished 6th in a time of 14:50 and Leah Trout came up in a big way passing Elmwood’s 4th place runner at the finish to take 13th place with a 16:07. Evelyn Thompson took 15th place, taking the last medaling spot with a 16:19 to complete the scoring.

The Tigers will be playing host to the NWCC Championships, this Saturday, October 14. We would love to see many supporters out there to cheer on the Tigers. **********************************************************************************************************