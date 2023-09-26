NB Cross Country Results

For the 3rd straight week Daniel Hinkle broke his career record with a 20:20 finishing 59th overall. Jesse Vanlerberg ran a season best of 21:44 in 82nd place. Andy Burleson was 86th with a 22:23, Jerimiyah ran a 22:54 finishing 93rd, and Kyle Green finished with a time of 26:11.

For the Varsity girls, Lindsay Crouse was the highlight of the day as she finished just a few seconds off her season best with an 18:19. Attlee Rowlinson finished with a time of 28:11 in 57th place.

The JH boys were led by Garrett Williams (13:01) and Camden McCartney (13:08) finishing in 20th and 22nd overall, both runners finished with career bests. Levi Vanlerberg ran a consistent time of 15:38 finishing in 62nd and Rhys Williams finished in 65th with a 16:35.

The JH girls finished 5th overall against some very competitive teams, which helped them run to their best top 5 average of the season with a 15:13. Ady Reynolds led the way with an 8th place finish with a career record time of 13:49, placing her 8th on the all-time leaderboard, passing her JH coach, Megan Ernsberger’s time of 13:50. Rylee Fennell finished 15th overall with another great time of 14:19. Maddie Stufft was 20th finishing with her second best time of the year with a 14:49. Evelyn Thompson had another career record with a 16:11 as she continues to climb the all-time leaderboard. Leah Trout was just 4 seconds off her best time of the year with a 16:59 finishing in 40th.