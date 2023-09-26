North Baltimore, Ohio

September 26, 2023 6:04 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Weekly Specials
Temporary
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Sept. 2023
Logo
Sept. 2023
OB You’re Expecting
June 2023 Left Rail
Fiber Locator
Logo & Info Aug 2023

NB Cross Country Results

For the 3rd straight week Daniel Hinkle broke his career record with a 20:20 finishing 59th overall.  Jesse Vanlerberg ran a season best of 21:44 in 82nd place.  Andy Burleson was 86th with a 22:23, Jerimiyah ran a 22:54 finishing 93rd, and Kyle Green finished with a time of 26:11.
 
For the Varsity girls, Lindsay Crouse was the highlight of the day as she finished just a few seconds off her season best with an 18:19.  Attlee Rowlinson finished with a time of 28:11 in 57th place.
 
The JH boys were led by Garrett Williams (13:01) and Camden McCartney (13:08) finishing in 20th and 22nd overall, both runners finished with career bests.  Levi Vanlerberg ran a consistent time of 15:38 finishing in 62nd and Rhys Williams finished in 65th with a 16:35.
 
The JH girls finished 5th overall against some very competitive teams, which helped them run to their best top 5 average of the season with a 15:13.  Ady Reynolds led the way with an 8th place finish with a career record time of 13:49, placing her 8th on the all-time leaderboard, passing her JH coach, Megan Ernsberger’s time of 13:50.  Rylee Fennell finished 15th overall with another great time of 14:19.  Maddie Stufft was 20th finishing with her second best time of the year with a 14:49.  Evelyn Thompson had another career record with a 16:11 as she continues to climb the all-time leaderboard.  Leah Trout was just 4 seconds off her best time of the year with a 16:59 finishing in 40th.
 
 
 
 
NBHS Cross Country 09.23.2023                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
NB JH Cross Country at Van Buren 09.23.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website