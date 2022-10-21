NB Cross Country Results from 10/15/22

by Suzanne Bucher
HS Cross Country – BVC Championship
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
41 Total Runners
31st – Macin Pettry, 20:46
32nd – Daniel Hinkle, 20:53
33rd – Jesse Vanlerberg, 21:03
38th – Jordan Coup, 22:43
41st – Jerimiyah Horner, 27:34
Team Results
1st – Liberty-Benton 19
2nd – Van Buren 40
3rd – Riverdale 90
4th – North Baltimore 104
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
31 Total Runners
14th – Alivia Delancy, 22:38
25th – Lindsay Crouse, 26:51
Team Results
1st – Liberty-Benton 19
2nd – Van Buren 48
3rd – Pandora-Gilboa 77
Upcoming Cross Country Meets:
Sat 10/22 Districts @ Owens