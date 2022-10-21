North Baltimore, Ohio

October 21, 2022 7:02 am

NB Cross Country Results from 10/15/22

by Suzanne Bucher

HS Cross Country – BVC Championship

 

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

41 Total Runners

31st – Macin Pettry, 20:46

32nd – Daniel Hinkle, 20:53

33rd – Jesse Vanlerberg, 21:03

38th – Jordan Coup, 22:43

41st – Jerimiyah Horner, 27:34

 

Team Results

1st – Liberty-Benton 19

2nd – Van Buren 40

3rd – Riverdale 90

4th – North Baltimore 104

 

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

31 Total Runners

14th – Alivia Delancy, 22:38

25th – Lindsay Crouse, 26:51

 

Team Results

1st – Liberty-Benton 19

2nd – Van Buren 48

3rd – Pandora-Gilboa 77

 

Upcoming Cross Country Meets:

Sat 10/22 Districts @ Owens

