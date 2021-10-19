NB Cross Country Results from 10/16/2021–BVC Championship

BVC Championship

The Cross Country BVC Championship was held last Saturday, October 16th, at Owens Community College in Findlay.

The high school boys finished 5th in the BVC with a top 5 avg 24:23, over a minute faster than any other meet we had a full team. Jesse Vanlerberg was our best finisher in 20th place with a time of 22:21, his 2nd best time of the year. Macin Pettry (22:55) and Casey Mowery (23:34) each had a career best.

Junior Alivia Delancy had a career best with a (22:55) finishing 2nd team All League, which puts her 19th on the all time list. Caitlin Schwartz was not able to run due to an ongoing injury.

For the Jr High, Kayden Livingston medaled, placing 4th overall with a 14:34. Daniel Hinkle ran his career best with a 14:40.

Rylee Fennell was the top elementary girl, finishing 2nd overall. No times were sent to us. Rylix Livingston was the top elementary boy finisher in 11th place, again no times sent to us.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

34 Total Runners

20th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:21

23rd – Macin Pettry, 22:55

24th – Casey Mowery, 23:34

30th – Jordan Coup, 24:56

33rd – Darrian Zitzelberger, 28:08

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

34 Total Runners

13th – Alivia Delancy, 22:55

28th – Rhiannon Powell, 27:14

31st – Lucy Trout, 30:29

Caitlin Schwartz DNR

Paula Macro Montagut DNR

Cross Country Meets :

Sat 10/23 Districts @ Findlay Owens Campus