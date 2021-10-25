NB Cross Country Results from 10/23/2021

by Suzanne Bucher
Cross Country Districts were held on Saturday, October 23rd at Owens Community College in Findlay.
Varsity Boys
The boys ended the year with 4 Career records, ending the season with their best top 5 average of the season with a 23:50: Jesse Vanlerberg (So) finished 73rd with a time of 21:39, Macin Pettry (Fr) was 75th running a 21:59, Casey Mowery (Sr) placed 83rd with a time of 22:26, and Jordan Coup (Jr) was 86th running a 23:41. Darrian Zitzelberger (Sr) rounded out the top 5 in 91st place with a time of 29:28.
Varsity Girls
Alivia Delancy (Jr) ran a career record finishing in 30th overall with a time of 22:21, which puts her 12th all time in school history. Rhianon Powell (Sr) was 78th running a 27;15, and Lucy Trout (Sr) finished 83rd ending with a personal best with a 29:15. Caitlin Schwartz (Sr) did not run due to injury, and Paula Macro Montagut (Jr) could not finish due to injury.
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
93 Total Runners
73rd – Jesse Vanlerberg, 21:39
75th – Macin Pettry, 21:59
83rd – Casey Mowery, 22:26
86th – Jordan Coup, 23:41
91st – Darrian Zitzelberger, 29:28
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
87 Total Runners
30th – Alivia Delancy, 22:21
78th – Rhiannon Powell, 27:15
83rd – Lucy Trout, 29:15
Caitlin Schwartz DNR
Paula Macro Montagut DNF
Complete Results can be found at:
Girls – https://www.baumspage.com/cc/dist/nw/findlay/2021/g3.pdf
Boys – https://www.baumspage.com/cc/dist/nw/findlay/2021/b3.pdf