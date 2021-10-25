NB Cross Country Results from 10/23/2021

by Suzanne Bucher

Cross Country Districts were held on Saturday, October 23rd at Owens Community College in Findlay.

Varsity Boys

The boys ended the year with 4 Career records, ending the season with their best top 5 average of the season with a 23:50: Jesse Vanlerberg (So) finished 73rd with a time of 21:39, Macin Pettry (Fr) was 75th running a 21:59, Casey Mowery (Sr) placed 83rd with a time of 22:26, and Jordan Coup (Jr) was 86th running a 23:41. Darrian Zitzelberger (Sr) rounded out the top 5 in 91st place with a time of 29:28.

Varsity Girls

Alivia Delancy (Jr) ran a career record finishing in 30th overall with a time of 22:21, which puts her 12th all time in school history. Rhianon Powell (Sr) was 78th running a 27;15, and Lucy Trout (Sr) finished 83rd ending with a personal best with a 29:15. Caitlin Schwartz (Sr) did not run due to injury, and Paula Macro Montagut (Jr) could not finish due to injury.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

93 Total Runners

73rd – Jesse Vanlerberg, 21:39

75th – Macin Pettry, 21:59

83rd – Casey Mowery, 22:26

86th – Jordan Coup, 23:41

91st – Darrian Zitzelberger, 29:28

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

87 Total Runners

30th – Alivia Delancy, 22:21

78th – Rhiannon Powell, 27:15

83rd – Lucy Trout, 29:15

Caitlin Schwartz DNR

Paula Macro Montagut DNF

Complete Results can be found at :

Girls – https://www.baumspage.com/cc/dist/nw/findlay/2021/g3.pdf

Boys – https://www.baumspage.com/cc/dist/nw/findlay/2021/b3.pdf