NB Cross Country Results from 8/25/22

HS Cross Country Quad-Meet – NB, McComb, Elmwood, Van Buren @ NB Village Park
High School Boys CC Results
1st – Elmwood, 39 pts
2nd – Van Buren, 19 pts
North Baltimore – not a full team
McComb – not a full team
*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
23 Total Runners
th – Jordan Coup, 25:43
14th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 24:09
16th – Macin Pettry, 25:13
17th – Jordan Coup, 25:14
18th – Daniel Hinkle, 25:19
High School Girls CC Results
1st – Elmwood, 42 pts
2nd – Van Buren, 17 pts
North Baltimore – not a full team
McComb – not a full team
*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
20 Total Runners
8th – Brooklynn Campbell, 25:56
10th – Alivia Delancy, 26:58
18th – Lindsay Crouse, 33:05
Upcoming Cross Country Meets:
Tue 8/30 McComb Tri @ McComb, 4:30
Thur 9/8 @ Riverdale, 5:00
Sat 9/10 @ McComb Invite, 9:00
Thur 9/15 @ Carey, 4:30
Sat 9/17 @ Lakota Invite, 10:30
Sat 9/24 @ Van Buren Invite (Findlay Owens), 9:00
Tue 9/27 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00
Sat 10/1 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/8 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/15 @ BVC Championship, 9:00