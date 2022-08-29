NB Cross Country Results from 8/25/22

HS Cross Country Quad-Meet – NB, McComb, Elmwood, Van Buren @ NB Village Park

High School Boys CC Results

1st – Elmwood, 39 pts

2nd – Van Buren, 19 pts

North Baltimore – not a full team

McComb – not a full team

*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

23 Total Runners

th – Jordan Coup, 25:43

14th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 24:09

16th – Macin Pettry, 25:13

17th – Jordan Coup, 25:14

18th – Daniel Hinkle, 25:19

High School Girls CC Results

1st – Elmwood, 42 pts

2nd – Van Buren, 17 pts

North Baltimore – not a full team

McComb – not a full team

*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

20 Total Runners

8th – Brooklynn Campbell, 25:56

10th – Alivia Delancy, 26:58

18th – Lindsay Crouse, 33:05

Upcoming Cross Country Meets:

Tue 8/30 McComb Tri @ McComb, 4:30

Thur 9/8 @ Riverdale, 5:00

Sat 9/10 @ McComb Invite, 9:00

Thur 9/15 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/17 @ Lakota Invite, 10:30

Sat 9/24 @ Van Buren Invite (Findlay Owens), 9:00

Tue 9/27 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 10/1 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/8 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/15 @ BVC Championship, 9:00