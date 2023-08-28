NB Cross Country Results from 8/26/23

HS Cross Country Meet – Seneca East Tigers Invitational

Varsity Boys finished 18th with a top 5 average of 23:31. Daniel Hinkle led the way with a season best of

22:53. Andy Burelson finished 2nd for the team with a 23:00 edging out his teammate, Jesse Vanlerberg

who ended with a 23:00 as well. Jeremiah Horner ran a career record with a 23:30 and Kyle Green

rounded out the scoring with a 25:13.

In the Varsity Girls race, Attlee Rowlinson led the Tigers with a career record time of 26:49. Arianna

Melendez ran a 29:29 in her very first career race and Lindsay Crouse had a season personal best with a

31:26.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

189 Total Runners

116th – Daniel Hinkle, 22:53

122nd – Andy Burleson, 23:00

123rd – Jesse Vanlerberg, 23:00

133rd – Jerimiyah Horner, 23:30

155th

– Kyle Green, 25:13

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

128 Total Runners

69th

– Attlee Rowlinson, 26:49

94th

– Arianna Melendez, 29:29

111

th

– Lindsay Crouse, 31:26

HS Cross Country Meets:

Tue 8/29 McComb & Northwood (home), 4:30

Thur 9/7 @ Riverdale, 5:00

Sat 9/9 @ McComb Invite, 9:00

Sat 9/16 @ Lakota Invite, 8:30

Thur 9/21 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/23 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00

Tue 9/26 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 9/30 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/7 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/14 NWCC League Meet (home), 9:00