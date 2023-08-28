NB Cross Country Results from 8/26/23
HS Cross Country Meet – Seneca East Tigers Invitational
Varsity Boys finished 18th with a top 5 average of 23:31. Daniel Hinkle led the way with a season best of
22:53. Andy Burelson finished 2nd for the team with a 23:00 edging out his teammate, Jesse Vanlerberg
who ended with a 23:00 as well. Jeremiah Horner ran a career record with a 23:30 and Kyle Green
rounded out the scoring with a 25:13.
In the Varsity Girls race, Attlee Rowlinson led the Tigers with a career record time of 26:49. Arianna
Melendez ran a 29:29 in her very first career race and Lindsay Crouse had a season personal best with a
31:26.
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
189 Total Runners
7th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:57
116th – Daniel Hinkle, 22:53
122nd – Andy Burleson, 23:00
123rd – Jesse Vanlerberg, 23:00
133rd – Jerimiyah Horner, 23:30
155th
– Kyle Green, 25:13
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
128 Total Runners
69th
– Attlee Rowlinson, 26:49
94th
– Arianna Melendez, 29:29
111
th
– Lindsay Crouse, 31:26
HS Cross Country Meets:
Tue 8/29 McComb & Northwood (home), 4:30
Thur 9/7 @ Riverdale, 5:00
Sat 9/9 @ McComb Invite, 9:00
Sat 9/16 @ Lakota Invite, 8:30
Thur 9/21 @ Carey, 4:30
Sat 9/23 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00
Tue 9/26 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00
Sat 9/30 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/7 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/14 NWCC League Meet (home), 9:00