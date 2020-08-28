NB Cross Country Results from 8/27/20

by Suzanne Bucher
The NB High School and Jr High Boys & Girls Cross Country teams participated at a home meet on Thursday, August 27th, at the North Baltimore Park. Teams included North Baltimore, Van Buren, McComb & Elmwood. N Baltimore’s
Kevin Ramirez finished 2nd for the NBHS boys and CaitlinSchwartz finished 2nd for the NBHS girls.
High School Boys CC Results
1st – Van Buren, 26 pts
2nd – Elmwood, 47 pts
3rd – North Baltimore, 74 pts
4th – McComb, 86 pts
*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points.
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
28 Total Runners
2nd
– Kevin Ramirez, 19:53
9th
– Gabe Gazarek, 20:59
20th
– Alex Trout, 25:13
21st
– Jesse Vanlerberg, 25:13
22nd
– Jordan Coup, 25:41
24th
– Jordan Kimmel, 26:41
26th
– Casey Mowery, 27:21
27th
– Darrian Zitzelberger, 27:46
High School Girls CC Results
1st – Elmwood, 15 pts
Van Buren – not a full team
North Baltimore – not a full team
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
11 Total Runners
2nd
– Caitlin Schwartz, 23:21
10th
– Rhiannon Powell, 29:46
11th
– Lucy Trout, 32:45
Jr High Boys CC Results
1st – Elmwood, 15 pts
Van Buren – not a full team
North Baltimore – not a full team
Jr High Boys Times – 2 miles
10 Total Runners
5th
– Skyler Livingston, 17:31
9th
– Daniel Hinkle, 22:14
Jr High Girls CC Results
1st
– Van Buren, 16 pts
2nd
– Elmwood, 38 pts
North Baltimore – not a full team
McComb – not a full team
Jr High Girls Times – 2 miles
14 Total Runners
12th
– Lindsay Crouse, 23:15
Upcoming Cross Country Meets:
Sat 8/29 Seneca East Invite, 8:30am
Tue 9/1 Patrick Henry @ McComb, 4:30pm