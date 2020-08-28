NB Cross Country Results from 8/27/20



by Suzanne Bucher

The NB High School and Jr High Boys & Girls Cross Country teams participated at a home meet on Thursday, August 27th, at the North Baltimore Park. Teams included North Baltimore, Van Buren, McComb & Elmwood. N Baltimore’s

Kevin Ramirez finished 2nd for the NBHS boys and CaitlinSchwartz finished 2nd for the NBHS girls.

High School Boys CC Results

1st – Van Buren, 26 pts

2nd – Elmwood, 47 pts

3rd – North Baltimore, 74 pts

4th – McComb, 86 pts

*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

28 Total Runners

2nd

– Kevin Ramirez, 19:53

9th

– Gabe Gazarek, 20:59

20th

– Alex Trout, 25:13

21st

– Jesse Vanlerberg, 25:13

22nd

– Jordan Coup, 25:41

24th

– Jordan Kimmel, 26:41

26th

– Casey Mowery, 27:21

27th

– Darrian Zitzelberger, 27:46

High School Girls CC Results

1st – Elmwood, 15 pts

Van Buren – not a full team

North Baltimore – not a full team

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

11 Total Runners

2nd

– Caitlin Schwartz, 23:21

10th

– Rhiannon Powell, 29:46

11th

– Lucy Trout, 32:45

Jr High Boys CC Results

1st – Elmwood, 15 pts

Van Buren – not a full team

North Baltimore – not a full team

Jr High Boys Times – 2 miles

10 Total Runners

5th

– Skyler Livingston, 17:31

9th

– Daniel Hinkle, 22:14

Jr High Girls CC Results

1st

– Van Buren, 16 pts

2nd

– Elmwood, 38 pts

North Baltimore – not a full team

McComb – not a full team

Jr High Girls Times – 2 miles

14 Total Runners

12th

– Lindsay Crouse, 23:15

Upcoming Cross Country Meets:

Sat 8/29 Seneca East Invite, 8:30am

Tue 9/1 Patrick Henry @ McComb, 4:30pm