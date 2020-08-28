NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Weekly Specials
January Start with us
May 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo
Site Manager PT

NB Cross Country Results from 8/27/20


by Suzanne Bucher
The NB High School and Jr High Boys & Girls Cross Country teams participated at a home meet on Thursday, August 27th, at the North Baltimore Park. Teams included North Baltimore, Van Buren, McComb & Elmwood. N Baltimore’s

Kevin Ramirez finished 2nd for the NBHS boys and CaitlinSchwartz finished 2nd for the NBHS girls.

High School Boys CC Results
1st – Van Buren, 26 pts
2nd – Elmwood, 47 pts
3rd – North Baltimore, 74 pts
4th – McComb, 86 pts

*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
28 Total Runners
2nd
– Kevin Ramirez, 19:53
9th
– Gabe Gazarek, 20:59
20th
– Alex Trout, 25:13
21st
– Jesse Vanlerberg, 25:13
22nd
– Jordan Coup, 25:41
24th
– Jordan Kimmel, 26:41
26th
– Casey Mowery, 27:21
27th
– Darrian Zitzelberger, 27:46

High School Girls CC Results
1st – Elmwood, 15 pts
Van Buren – not a full team
North Baltimore – not a full team

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
11 Total Runners
2nd
– Caitlin Schwartz, 23:21
10th
– Rhiannon Powell, 29:46
11th
– Lucy Trout, 32:45

Jr High Boys CC Results
1st – Elmwood, 15 pts
Van Buren – not a full team
North Baltimore – not a full team

Jr High Boys Times – 2 miles
10 Total Runners
5th
– Skyler Livingston, 17:31
9th
– Daniel Hinkle, 22:14

Jr High Girls CC Results
1st
– Van Buren, 16 pts
2nd
– Elmwood, 38 pts
North Baltimore – not a full team
McComb – not a full team

Jr High Girls Times – 2 miles
14 Total Runners
12th
– Lindsay Crouse, 23:15

Upcoming Cross Country Meets:
Sat 8/29 Seneca East Invite, 8:30am
Tue 9/1 Patrick Henry @ McComb, 4:30pm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
Logo Panel April 2017
BVH March 2020
February 2017
NBLS Website