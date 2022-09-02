North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Cross Country Results from 8/27/22

HS Cross Country – Seneca East Tiger Classic

The high school boys finished 21st overall. Jesse Vanlerberg led the Tigers, running a 22:10, finishing 154th overall. Jordan Coup ran a career best by nearly 30 seconds with a 23:14, finishing 179th overall.

In the high school girls’ race Brooklynn Campbell led the Tigers with a 24:52 finishing in 77th overall. Lindsay Crouse took over 3 minutes off from her 1st race with a time of 29:16, finishing 145th overall.

The Junior High had two medalists, Rylee Fennell finished 22nd overall with a 14:46, which gives her the 15th fastest time for North Baltimore junior high runners. Also, Ady Reynolds finished 25th with a 15:11. Camden McCartney led the JH Boys with a 14:55, finishing in 53rd.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

236 Total Runners

154th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:10

179th – Jordan Coup, 23:14

188th – Daniel Hinkle, 23:53

189th – Macin Pettry, 23:53

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

167 Total Runners

77th – Brooklynn Campbell, 24:52

89th – Alivia Delancy, 25:27

145th – Lindsay Crouse, 29:16

Cross Country Meets:

Thur 9/8 @ Riverdale, 5:00

Sat 9/10 @ McComb Invite, 9:00

Thur 9/15 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/17 @ Lakota Invite, 10:30

Sat 9/24 @ Van Buren Invite (Findlay Owens), 9:00

Tue 9/27 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 10/1 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/8 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/15 @ BVC Champio