North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Cross Country Results from 8/27/22
HS Cross Country – Seneca East Tiger Classic
The high school boys finished 21st overall. Jesse Vanlerberg led the Tigers, running a 22:10, finishing 154th overall. Jordan Coup ran a career best by nearly 30 seconds with a 23:14, finishing 179th overall.
In the high school girls’ race Brooklynn Campbell led the Tigers with a 24:52 finishing in 77th overall. Lindsay Crouse took over 3 minutes off from her 1st race with a time of 29:16, finishing 145th overall.
The Junior High had two medalists, Rylee Fennell finished 22nd overall with a 14:46, which gives her the 15th fastest time for North Baltimore junior high runners. Also, Ady Reynolds finished 25th with a 15:11. Camden McCartney led the JH Boys with a 14:55, finishing in 53rd.
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
236 Total Runners
154th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:10
179th – Jordan Coup, 23:14
188th – Daniel Hinkle, 23:53
189th – Macin Pettry, 23:53
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
167 Total Runners
77th – Brooklynn Campbell, 24:52
89th – Alivia Delancy, 25:27
145th – Lindsay Crouse, 29:16
Cross Country Meets:
Thur 9/8 @ Riverdale, 5:00
Sat 9/10 @ McComb Invite, 9:00
Thur 9/15 @ Carey, 4:30
Sat 9/17 @ Lakota Invite, 10:30
Sat 9/24 @ Van Buren Invite (Findlay Owens), 9:00
Tue 9/27 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00
Sat 10/1 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/8 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/15 @ BVC Champio