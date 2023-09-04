NB Cross Country Results from 8/29/23

HS & JH Cross Country Meet vs McComb, Van Buren, Northwood & Horizon

@ North Baltimore High School

The Varsity Boys team finished 2nd place in five team meet, they were led by Daniel Hinkle’s 6th place finish with a personal record of 22:22. Jesse Vanlerberg finished 7th with a PR time of 22:31. Andy Burelson (23:10) and Jerimiyah Horner (23:30) both also finished in the top 10. Kyle Green finished in 15th with a time of 25:36 to complete the scoring for the boys.

The Varsity girls were led by Attlee Rowlinson with a 28:46 and Ariana Melendez with a 31:03, both placing in the top 10. Lindsay Crouse ran 32:34 for a 12th place finish.

The JH Boys were blazing in the sun, Camden McCartney had a career record time with a 14:12, finishing 4th overall. Garrett Williams finished 5th with a time of 15:02. Levi Vanlerberg also ran a career record with a 9th place finish in 16:25. Rhys Williams finished in 11th with his season best time of 17:13.

The JH Girls were the only full team, which gave them the win in the quad meet. They were led by the overall winner, Ady Reynolds who had a career record with a time of 14:08, that broke the course record set by Rylee Fennell earlier in the season. She finished 3rd overall with a 15:09. Maddie Stufft finished 5th with a 17:09, Leah Trout finished 6th with a 17:45, and Evelyn Thompson completed the scoring in 8th place with a time of 19:04.

Reed Harmon from Van Buren broke the HS boys course record with 17:54 and Lily Grady from Van Buren broke the HS girls course record with 20:42. Mason Leifheit broke the JH boys record with 13:16. North Baltimore’s Ady Reynolds broke the JH girls record with 14:08.

Varsity Boys

1st – Van Buren – 15 pts

2nd – North Baltimore – 47 pts

3rd – Northwood – 73 pts

4th – Horizon – 100 pts

McComb – No Full Team

Varsity Girls

1st – Van Buren – 15 pts

North Baltimore, McComb, Northwood, Horizon – No Full Teams

Jr High Boys

1st – Van Buren – 15 pts

Jr High Girls

1st – North Baltimore – 15 pts

HS/JH Cross Country Meets :

Thur 9/7 @ Riverdale, 5:00

Sat 9/9 @ McComb Invite, 9:00

Sat 9/16 @ Lakota Invite, 8:30

Thur 9/21 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/23 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00

Tue 9/26 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 9/30 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/7 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/14 NWCC League Meet (home), 9:00

Sent by Coach Rowlinson