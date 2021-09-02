NB Cross Country Results from 8/31/21
HS Cross Country Tri-Meet – NB, McComb, Northwood @ NB Village Park
High School Boys CC Results
1st – Northwood 15 pts
North Baltimore – not a full team
McComb – not a full team
*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles – 12 Total Runners
4th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 23:43
6th – Jordan Coup, 24:37
10th – Casey Mowery, 28:32
11th = – Darrian Zitzelberger, 28:42
High School Girls CC Results
1st – Northwood, 15 pts
North Baltimore – not a full team
McComb – not a full team
*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles – 10 Total Runners
1st – Caitlin Schwartz, 22:25
3rd – Alivia Delancy, 27:26
5th – Rhiannon Powell, 28:53
8th – Lucy Trout, 33:08
Cross Country Meets:
Thur 9/9 @ Riverdale, 5:00
Sat 9/11 @ McComb Invite, 9:00
Thur 9/16 @ Carey, 4:30
Sat 9/18 @ Lakota Invite, 9:00
Sat 9/25 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00
Tue 9/28 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00
Sat 10/2 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/9 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/16 @ BVC Championship, 9:00