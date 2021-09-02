NB Cross Country Results from 8/31/21

HS Cross Country Tri-Meet – NB, McComb, Northwood @ NB Village Park

High School Boys CC Results

1st – Northwood 15 pts

North Baltimore – not a full team

McComb – not a full team

*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles – 12 Total Runners

4th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 23:43

6th – Jordan Coup, 24:37

10th – Casey Mowery, 28:32

11th = – Darrian Zitzelberger, 28:42

High School Girls CC Results

1st – Northwood, 15 pts

North Baltimore – not a full team

McComb – not a full team

*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles – 10 Total Runners

1st – Caitlin Schwartz, 22:25

3rd – Alivia Delancy, 27:26

5th – Rhiannon Powell, 28:53

8th – Lucy Trout, 33:08

Cross Country Meets:

Thur 9/9 @ Riverdale, 5:00

Sat 9/11 @ McComb Invite, 9:00

Thur 9/16 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/18 @ Lakota Invite, 9:00

Sat 9/25 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00

Tue 9/28 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 10/2 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/9 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/16 @ BVC Championship, 9:00