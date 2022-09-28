NB Cross Country Results from 9/17/22

by Suzanne Bucher

HS Cross Country – Lakota Invite

(from Coach Rowlinson)

The Tiger Cross Country team ran at Lakota on Saturday, September 17th. Two runners brought home awards, Alivia Delancy finished in 24th with a season best of 22:57 in the High School girls race and Rylee Fennell finished in 14th with a career best of 14:18 in the JH Girls race.

The Varsity boys had 4 Career records and had their best top 5 average of the season with a 22:56, finishing 12th overall. Jesse Vanlerberg finished 77th with at 21:28, Macin Pettry finished 81st with a 21:43, Daniel Hinkle finished 88th with a 22:03, and Jerimiyah Horner finished 110th with a 25:46.

The Varsity girls had a career record from Lindsay Crouse with a 28:47 finishing in 82nd.

In the JH races Levi Vanlerberg finished with a career best of 20:12 finishing 89th place, top runner for the JH boys was Camden McCartney with a 14:51. The JH girls finished 7th overall, supporting Fennell, just off a few seconds off her career best was Ady Reynolds placing 31st with a 15:07.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

121 Total Runners

77th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 21:28

81st – Macin Pettry, 21:43

88th – Daniel Hinkle, 22:03

101st – Jordan Coup, 23:38

110th – Jerimiyah Horner, 25:46

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

101 Total Runners

24th – Alivia Delancy, 22:57

70th – Brooklynn Campbell, 26:05

82nd – Lindsay Crouse, 28:57

Upcoming Cross Country Meets :

Sat 10/1 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/8 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/15 @ BVC Championship, 9:00