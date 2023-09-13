NB Cross Country Results from 9/9/23 – McComb Invite

It was a career day at the McComb Invite as 10 individuals had their best career times.

In the Varsity girls race, Attlee Rowlinson finished 2nd overall with a career time of 25:16. Lindsay Crouse had a season best by over 3 minutes with a 28:05, finishing in 8th place. Ariana Melendez finished 10th with a 30:16. In the Varsity boys portion of the race Daniel Hinkle cracked the top 10 with a 10th place finish in a career record time of 20:37. Andy Burelson also ran a career best in 21:44 and Jesse Vanlerberg finished with a 22:17. Jerimiyah Horner was on Jesse’s heels at the finish, helping him snatch a career best time of 22:19. Kyle Green rounded out the scoring with a career best time of 24:43, helping secure the 2nd place finish. The boys improved their top 5 average time for the season with a 22:20 average.

In the junior high races, Camden McCartney finished 4th overall with an impressive time of 13:23, which now makes him the 20th fastest of all time for JH runners. The JH boys kept the career records coming as Garrett Williams finished in 5th with a 14:03. Levi Vanlerberg took almost another full minute of his career best, finishing with a 15:19 and Rhys Williams broke the 16 minute barrier for the first time in his career with a 15:52. In the girls portion, the JH girls were led by Ady Reynolds 1st place finish as she continues to deliver impressive times, only two seconds off her career best with a 14:10. Maddie Stufft also just missed her career best by one second with a 15:24. Evelyn Thompson knocked down the 17 minute barrier with a career best of 16:57 and Leah Trout finished 4th for the girls with a 18:21.

HS/JH Cross Country Meets :

Sat 9/16 @ Lakota Invite, 8:30

Thur 9/21 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/23 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00

Tue 9/26 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 9/30 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/7 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/14 NWCC League Meet (home), 9:00