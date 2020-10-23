NB Cross Country team has 3 All league Runners

The Cross Country team had three all league runners. Caitlin Schwartz earned 1st Team all conference by finishing 3rd overall with a time of 21:18 and Alivia Delancy was 13th place with a time of 24:00, which earned her 2nd team all conference honors. Rhiannon Powell (28:57) finished 19th and Lucy Trout finished in 20th with her second best time of the year with a 29:59.

Gabe Gazarek earned 2nd team all league honors with a 13th place finish with a time of 19:16. Kevin Ramirez finished in 16th with a 19:33 and Hunter Baker ran a PR with a time of 22:34.



Other scores for the boys were Alex Trout ( 23:07) and AJ Tracy (23:08) finishing 33rd and 34th. Jordan Kimmel finished with a PR of (23:26) helping the boys clinch the 4th place spot by being ahead of Riverdale’s 4th and 5th place runners. Jesse Vanlerberg (24:55) was the 7th spot for the Tigers, which was also ahead of Riverdale’s 5th place runner. Jordan Coup (25:29), Casey Mowery (26:39), and Darrian Zitzelberger (30:15) all ran for the Tigers in the Championships. The boys ran their best top 5 average time of the year with a 21:32.

In the JH race, Lindsay Crouse ran another personal best with a time of 17:33, her 7th personal best of the season. Skyler Livingston ran his last JH cross country race with a time of 16:52, just ahead of teammate Daniel Hinkle with a time of 16:57, his second best time of the year.

The Varsity teams will be heading back to Owens on Saturday to run in the district state meet. Tickets must be purchased through the school by contacting the Athletic Director, Dan Davis, tickets are limited as each team is allowed a limited quantity.