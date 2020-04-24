NB CSO Report 2019

CSO Public Notification

Location of CSO

The Village of North Baltimore has one (1) CSO or Combined Sewer Overflow it is Located on the east side of the property of the pollution control plant located at 806 E Broadway. The Location of this CSO is on the west side of the Rocky ford creek approximately 10 feet north of the bridge on East Broadway. Lat.41°-10’-52.9”N. Long.83°-39’-49.1”W. The CSO is marked with sign with the EPA Permit number 2PB00033 Outfall 002. In the event of a CSO discharge the Contact telephone is (419) 257-2141 in the event of an emergency after hours pressing (0) will put you in contact with the police departments twenty-four (24) hour a day dispatch. The dispatch will notify the Water Pollution control plants staff that a CSO has taken place. In the event of a CSO the public needs to be aware that the discharge contains untreated human waste and that Harmful bacteria may be present. Which is posted on the sign along with the contact information.

Monitoring the CSO

The CSO is monitored on a daily basis during dry weather conditions. The CSO is checked during the am “morning” walk though. By the day time staff and again during the Pm “evening” walk though done by the evening staff. In the event that the influent gate is not 100 % open due to wet weather conditions the Water pollution control staff will make every effort to treat as much water as possible not to exceed plant capacity. The staff is then required to monitor the CSO on an hourly basis during normal staffing hours. In the event of a CSO occurrence at 806. East Broadway. EPA Permit number 2PB00033 Outfall 002 Lat.41°-10’-52.9”N. Long.83°-39’-49.1”W. The water depth is measured and calculated to give the operator an estimated flow. This procedure is done on an hourly basis until the CSO outfall is closed during normal staffing hours.

Tributaries

The Rocky ford creek is a tributary of the portage river by way of middle branch and south branch. The village of North Baltimore WWTP effluent and CSO enter the Rocky ford Creek approximately twenty (20) miles upstream of the confluence of South branch with the main stem of the Portage River. The Portage River at this point is approximately thirty six (36) miles upstream of Lake Erie. The rocky Ford creek from North Baltimore to the point where it joins the Portage River generally flows through agricultural areas thus there is low probability of the Rocky Ford creek being used for contact recreation. There are no water intake structures within Five hundred (500) feet of the CSO outfall. Thus there is no public entities or Indian tribes that would be impacted by a CSO discharge.

What the village of North Baltimore has done to reduce CSO occurrences

In 2012 the village started phase I of the sanitary sewer separation which included the entire south side of the village. This phase of construction also included running the main trunk on the north side of town down East Broadway. This project was completed 2012 .In 2013 the village started phase II of the sanitary sewer separation which included the entire north side of the village. This project was completed in 2014. After these project where completed the pollution control plant seen a dramatic decrease in flow. So a plant upgrade was needed. This project started in 2015 and was completed in 2016. With a new lab built, variable speed pumps installed and a completely updated electrical system including an updated scada system.

CSO occurrences

2012 The village reported eleven (11) out of twelve (12) months having a CSO discharge with an annual flow of 14.599 MG

2013 The village reported eleven (11) out of twelve (12) months having a CSO discharge with an annual flow of 12.123 MG

2014 The village reported eight (8) out of twelve (12) months having a CSO discharge with an annual flow of 9.679 MG. This was due to the completion of the sanitary sewer separation.

2015 The village reported two (2) out of twelve (12) months having a CSO discharge with an annual flow of .221 MG

2016 The village reported zero (0) out of twelve (12) months having a CSO discharge with an annual flow of 0.0 MG.

2017 The village reported one (1) out of twelve (12) months having a CSO discharge with an annual flow of 0.0 11MG

2018 The village received 41.15 inches of rain and 23.2 inches of snow. The village reported zero (0) out of twelve (12) months having a CSO discharge with an annual flow of 0.0 MG.

2019 The village received 51.1 inches of rain and 19 inches of snow. The village of North Baltimore is proud to announce that we did not have any reported CSO or Combined Sewer Overflow for the calendar year of 2019.

The Pollution control facility aka sewer plant still receives heavier flows at times when the village gets rain fall or snowmelt. In the year 2020 the village will be looking at replacing some old manholes, raising and sealing manholes in low laying areas. The village also will be doing bacteria testing on the storm lines entering the Rocky Ford Creek. We will also be smoke testing the entire system on the storm and sanitary sewer lines to make sure we are not sending untreated sanitary sewer to the water ways. These projects will help the village to ensure that we do not have any CSO and the village is doing its part to keep the water ways clean.

Thank you, Brian Roberts