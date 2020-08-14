NB Cub Scouts #372 STILL Collecting Plastic Caps

As many of you already know North Baltimore Cub Scout Pack 372 has been collecting plastic caps and lids as a community service project. These caps are being collected to make benches and other items to be placed around the community.

Our goal was to collect 400 lb of caps in order to allow us to make two 6-ft benches to be placed in the community. Recently the scouts were informed that their goal of 400 lbs had been met and that Cubmaster Eric Trout had made an appointment to travel to Evansville, Indiana to purchase the benches.

Unfortunately, last week Greentree Plastics, the company that produces the benches from recycled caps had a devastating fire and all appointments have been canceled until further notice. We were glad to hear that no one was injured in the fire, but this will now cause a delay in us being able to receive the benches.

We would like to thank the entire community for their efforts and helping us obtain our first goal. Cub Scout Pack 372 plan to make this an ongoing project so please don’t stop collecting caps!

Caps can be donated at the North Baltimore Recycling Center on Saturdays from 9:00 to noon or anytime at 222 West Walnut Street just dump them in the blue barrel out front.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact CubMaster Eric Trout at 419-262-3967 or eltrout75@gmail.com.

https://amp.courierpress.com/ amp/3291668001