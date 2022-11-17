NB Cub Scouts Raffling an Awesome Bench Made of Recycled Bottle Caps

From Scoutmaster Eric Trout to NB Community:

You know in the past how much fun everyone has sorting and donating their caps for all of the benches that have been placed around North Baltimore? Which is amazing since there are 21 benches that the Cub Scouts have donated their time and effort to help provide for the community. With the North Baltimore American Legion having paid for every bench that we have provided. Each bench is made up of 250 pounds of recycled caps. That is 5,250 pounds of caps that have been sorted in the last couple of years. That is 5,250 pounds of caps that the Cub Scouts and YOU, have kept out of the landfill. WOW. That is a lot of caps.





I know. I need to get to the point! We have had many people that have inquired about purchasing one of the benches. The leaders and committee of Cub Scout Pack #372 feel this is more of a service project than selling the benches to people. So we are going to do something better. With the help of the American Legion, we are going to raffle a bench off! We think that is an awesome way to earn some money for future Cub Scout activities as well as providing someone with a bench. So here is the raffle information:



North Baltimore American Legion Post #539 and North Baltimore Cub Scout Pack #372 Bench Raffle.

A 6 feet Gray and Black Bench made with Recycled Caps

$10 a ticket to enter the raffle

Drawing will be December 8, 2022 at halftime of the home North Baltimore Girls Varsity Basketball Game against Riverdale.

All proceeds go to Future Activities for the North Baltimore Cub Scouts.

The Winner need not be present to win!



So how do you get a raffle ticket to win one of these unique benches, contact a local Cub Scout from Pack #372 or we will be selling them during the varsity basketball games prior to the drawing on December 8 or contact me by email or text.

Contact Information:

Eric Trout