North Baltimore, Ohio

Phone: (419) 257-3529

2545 Insley Road

North Baltimore, OH 45872

Hours:

-Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm

-Sat: 8am-1pm

WE ACCEPT CREDIT, DEBIT & EBT

SENIOR CITIZEN TUESDAY 10% OFF ANY RETAIL PURCHASE

$1 OFF FROZEN PORTERHOUSE, T-BONE & SIRLOIN STEAKS

10% OFF RETAIL PURCHASE FOR MILITARY/VETERANS

Call in orders ALWAYS welcomed! N.B. Custom Cuts T-Shirts – $10 each

WE CUT IT FRESH, THE WAY YOU WANT IT!

Fresh or Frozen Meat

Don’t forget to check out The BUNDLES!!!

– Ground Beef (Fresh or Frozen) – $5.99/lb – USDA Choice Black Angus Chuck or English Roast – $5.99/lb

– USDA Choice Black Angus Top Sirloin – $8.99/lb – T-Bone Steak – $15.99/lb

– Porterhouse Steak – $16.99/lb

– New York Strip Steak – $16.99/lb

– Ribeye Steak – $16.99/lb

– Breaded Veal Patties (4) – $6/pack

– Cube Steak – $5.99/lb

– Chicken Leg Quarters – $1.29/lb

– Jumbo Chicken Wings – $4.29/lb

– Whole Chickens – $2.29/lb

– Boneless Chicken Breasts – $3.99/lb – 3/1 Ground Beef Patties (4lb Bag) – $26.96 – 4/1 Ground Beef Patties (5lb Bag) – $33.70 – Baby Back Ribs – $5.49/lb

– Hickory Smoked Bacon – $6.99/lb

– Smoked Ham Hocks – $2.29/lb

– Seasoned Ground Sausage (Variety) – $3.49/lb

From Our Deli

– Walnut Creek Cheese (Pepper Jack, Colby, Swiss, Marble, Sharp White Cheddar)) – $6.49/lb – Deli Style Boneless Ham – $6.49/lb

– Our Own Homemade Old Fashioned Regular or Garlic Bologna – $6.49/lb or $6.69/lb

– Our Homemade Pork & Cheese Loaf – $6.69/lb – Pickled Eggs (3) – $3.29

On Our Shelves

– Amish Egg Noodles – $3.99

– JR Taters Tasty Potato Chips – $3.99 – JR Taters – Dee’s Tasty Onion Rings – $5.99 – Country Blend Sausage Gravy Mix – $3.29 – Rudys Hot Dog Chili Sauce – $5

– Keystone Canned Beef – $9.99

– Keystone Canned Chicken – $7.99

– Assorted Seasonings including brands such as Harlan’s and Everglades –



