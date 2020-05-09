Specials for May 4 - May 9, 2020

Special Announcement:

As most of you are aware many of the nation’s largest meat processing plants have closed due to the Corona Virus. As a result, meat prices have increased while supplies have dwindled. As our costs increase, unfortunately, we are forced to increase our prices. We will continue to produce a high-quality product at the lowest price possible.

We apologize and hope that this is a temporary situation.

Thanks for your understanding and continued support!

NB Custom Cuts