Special Announcement:

As most of you are aware many of the nation’s largest meat processing plants have closed due to the Corona Virus. As a result, meat prices have increased while supplies have dwindled. As our costs increase, unfortunately, we are forced to increase our prices. We will continue to produce a high-quality product at the lowest price possible.

We apologize and hope that this is a temporary situation.

Thanks for your understanding and continued support!

NB Custom Cuts

Specials for May 4 - May 9, 2020

Senior Citizens Tuesdays!
10%
OFF
ANY
Purchase!

From the Farms to your Freezers We’ll Cut whatever you want!

- - - U. S. D. A. CHOICE - - -

Ribeyes
$15.99#

Porterhouse
$14.99#

T-Bone
$15.99#

Top Sirloin
$11.99#

Chuck Eye
$8.99#

1# pks  85% Gr. Beef – $6.49# – Buy 9 Get the 10th FREE!

Pork Spare Ribs – $3.99#
Western Ribs – $4.39#
Pork Steak – $3.79#
Boneless Pork Chops – $4.99#
Assorted Bone In Pork Chops – $3.89#
Pork Cube Steak – $4.99#
Boneless Pork Chops – $4.29#

We have the LARGEST Brats Around
Bun Length & BEYOND……………………

Regular – Cheddar – Pepper Jack – Bahama Mama – $2 each

Old Style Bologna – $5.49#
Chicken Salad – $5.99#
Sandwich Spread – $5.49#

Walnut Creek Casing Hot Dogs – $5.99#

Breaded Veal Patties – 94) 6 oz. – $6

Walnut Creek Deli Cheeses
Colby – Swiss – Pepper Jack – Co-Jack
$5.49#

Tasty Taters Potato Chips
Regular + Dippers
$4

WE 

ACCEPT

CREDIT

DEBIT

&

EBT

 