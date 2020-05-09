Special Announcement:
As most of you are aware many of the nation’s largest meat processing plants have closed due to the Corona Virus. As a result, meat prices have increased while supplies have dwindled. As our costs increase, unfortunately, we are forced to increase our prices. We will continue to produce a high-quality product at the lowest price possible.
We apologize and hope that this is a temporary situation.
Thanks for your understanding and continued support!
NB Custom Cuts
Specials for May 4 - May 9, 2020
Senior Citizens Tuesdays!
10%
OFF
ANY
Purchase!
From the Farms to your Freezers We’ll Cut whatever you want!
- - - U. S. D. A. CHOICE - - -
Ribeyes
$15.99#
Porterhouse
$14.99#
T-Bone
$15.99#
Top Sirloin
$11.99#
Chuck Eye
$8.99#
1# pks 85% Gr. Beef – $6.49# – Buy 9 Get the 10th FREE!
Pork Spare Ribs – $3.99#
Western Ribs – $4.39#
Pork Steak – $3.79#
Boneless Pork Chops – $4.99#
Assorted Bone In Pork Chops – $3.89#
Pork Cube Steak – $4.99#
Boneless Pork Chops – $4.29#
We have the LARGEST Brats Around
Bun Length & BEYOND……………………
Regular – Cheddar – Pepper Jack – Bahama Mama – $2 each
Old Style Bologna – $5.49#
Chicken Salad – $5.99#
Sandwich Spread – $5.49#
Walnut Creek Casing Hot Dogs – $5.99#
Breaded Veal Patties – 94) 6 oz. – $6
Walnut Creek Deli Cheeses
Colby – Swiss – Pepper Jack – Co-Jack
$5.49#
Tasty Taters Potato Chips
Regular + Dippers
$4
WE
ACCEPT
CREDIT
DEBIT
&
EBT