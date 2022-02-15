North Baltimore, Ohio
February 15, 2022 9:37 am
419-581-9629
Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365
Phone: (419) 257-3529
2545 Insley Road
North Baltimore, OH 45872
Hours:
-Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm
-Sat: 8am-1pm
WE ACCEPT CREDIT, DEBIT & EBT
SENIOR CITIZEN TUESDAY
10% OFF ANY RETAIL PURCHASE
T-Bone Steak On Sale This Week!
Save $1 Per Pound!
Somethin’ sound good and you don’t see it listed? Give us a call! We just might have it. Call in orders ALWAYS welcomed!
Fresh or Frozen Meat
– USDA Choice Black Angus Chuck or English
Roast – $6.49/lb
– USDA Choice Black Angus Top Sirloin – $8.99/lb
– T-Bone Steak – $16.99/lb
– Porterhouse Steak – $18.99/lb
– New York Strip Steak – $16.99/lb
– Ribeye Steak – $18.99/lb
– Baby Back Ribs – $6.49/lb
– Ground Beef (Fresh or Frozen) – $5.49/lb
– Beef Short Ribs – $7.49/lb
– Hickory Smoked Bacon – $6.99/lb
– Smoked Ham Hocks – $2.29/lb
– Our Homemade Jerky (Beef or Pork) – $25/lb
– Boneless Chicken Breasts – $3.49/lb
– 3/1 Ground Beef Patties (4lb Bag) – $24.56
– 4/1 Ground Beef Patties (5lb Bag) – $30.70
– Ground Sausage (plain) – $2.99/lb
– Seasoned Ground Sausage (Variety) – $3.49/lb
From Our Deli
– Walnut Creek Cheese (Pepper Jack, Colby, Swiss, Marble) – $6.49/lb
– Troyer Prestige Boneless Ham – $6.49/lb
– Our Own Homemade Old Fashioned Regular orGarlic Bologna – $6.49/lb or $6.69/lb
– Our Homemade Pork & Cheese Loaf – $6.69/lb
– Pickled Eggs – $3
On Our Shelves
– Amish Egg Noodles – $3.99
– JR Taters Tasty Potato Chips – $3.99
– JR Taters-Big Kens Caramel Corn + Peanuts – $3
– JR Taters – Dee’s Tasty Onion Rings – $5
– Country Blend Sausage Gravy Mix – $3.29
– Rudys Hot Dog Chili Sauce – $5
– Keystone Canned Beef – $9.99
– Keystone Canned Chicken – $7.99
– Assorted Seasonings including brands such as
Harlan’s and Everglades –