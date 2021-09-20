North Baltimore, Ohio

September 20, 2021 4:46 pm

NB Daily Queen Problem Your Opportunity – Monday ONLY

The Daily Queen, in Downtown North Baltimore, LAST DAY was scheduled to be yesterday (9/19) HOWEVER….
 
The DQ still has ice cream mix!   
 
In appreciation for the support and loyalty of their customers the shop will be offering “NEARLY HALF PRICE” Treats TODAY 9/20! 
 
Store hours today are 5:30-8:30pm at 130 S. Main St. 
 
Be sure to stop by and get your last fix of ice cream for the season while the supply lasts!
 
Thanks to the village and surrounding area for making 2021 a GREAT SEASON for the Daily Queen!  
 
 
 

