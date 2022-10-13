NB Eagles and Hancock-Wood Donate to NBMS/HS’s PBIS Program

From North Baltimore Local Schools:
A big shout out to North Baltimore Eagles 2633 and Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative for your generous donations to our NBMS/HS’s PBIS program!!
We appreciate it so much!!! Thank you!!
Our PBIS program is a celebration/recognition program for both staff and students.
This includes student programs such as Best of the Best, Commitment to Graduate (C2G), Tiger Stripes, etc.
For staff, it includes Fri-Yays, staff appreciation gifts, special meals, etc.
Community members/businesses may contribute to our program by sending donations payable to North Baltimore High School, Attn: Mr. Kiser. Please put PBIS in the memo. All donations are tax deducible!