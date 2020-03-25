NB Emergency Services Our Help…..

Need for help….. from North Baltimore EMS Chief Phil Walter

During this current medical crisis the North Baltimore EMS, Police and Fire members are utilizing N95 masks, latex gloves and gowns on a regular basis.

In an effort to keep our citizens/patients, as well as our first responders safe from this virus, the issue has become that we are beginning to run low on items.

Not knowing how long this crisis will continue, we are unable to order more supplies at this time due to vendor stocks being depleted.

I had a local business drop off some latex gloves yesterday out of the blue and unsolicited so it got me thinking, maybe other people have or could possibly ask their employer if they would have any extra items that they could spare.

Any help would be appreciated at this time!

Please feel free to share this on your Facebook page in an effort to reach as many people as possible.

We thank you in advance for any help in this serious matter!

If you might have any items to donate, or have questions please message me on North Baltimore EMS page or call 419 257-2181