NB Fire Department Raising/Seeking Funds

Fire Chief Ted Francisco has shared the NBFD was the recent recipient of a $10,000 grant from Hancock- Wood Electric that is being used for new helmets for our firefighters.



He also shared the NBFD is spearheading a drive to raise $35,000 for a battery-operated Jaws of Life System.

Francisco said they have contacted a lot of potential donors-businesses, organizations, clubs, etc., hoping to find enough donations to help purchase these life-saving tools.

“This system has the potential to save lives in our local communities,” he said.

The Fire Department will be updating their funding total on their Facebook page .

Here is their letter asking for contributions: