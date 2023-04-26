NB Fire Receives “Community Impact Award”

In accepting the award NBVFD Chief Ted “Hunker” Francisco said, “It’s an honor and privilege to accept the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community Impact Award.

We thank our community for the support in our mission to create an inclusive community. We’re here to serve our community but also to make sure it’s a safe and accepting place for ALL!

Stay tuned for the football match of 2023 under the lights! Fundraising, fun, & the most rewarding experience you’ll be a part of.

We love this community and can’t wait for what the future holds!!!”