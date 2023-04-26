North Baltimore, Ohio

April 26, 2023 3:54 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Temporary
Logo
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator
Briar Hill Health Update
OB You’re Expecting
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

NB Fire Receives “Community Impact Award”

 
In accepting the award NBVFD Chief Ted “Hunker” Francisco said, “It’s an honor and privilege to accept the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community Impact Award.
 
We thank our community for the support in our mission to create an inclusive community. We’re here to serve our community but also to make sure it’s a safe and accepting place for ALL!
 
Stay tuned for the football match of 2023 under the lights! Fundraising, fun, & the most rewarding experience you’ll be a part of.
 
We love this community and can’t wait for what the future holds!!!”
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website