NB Fire Thanks Community For Flag Football – Special Olympics Support

We would like to take a moment to thank everyone who supported us in hosting our 2nd Annual Flag Football Battle with the Wood County Wildcats. Tonight was one for the books and it couldn’t have happened without the support of our community.
We’d like to take a moment to recognize those who contributed to such a memorable event:
•North Baltimore Local School District
•North Baltimore Tigers Football Team & coaching staff
•NB Music Boosters
•Creative Root Designs
•Reineke- North Baltimore
•NB Custom Cuts
•Wood County Special Olympics
Without a strong, caring, supportive community, this couldn’t have been so successful. Thanks to all entities above & the North Baltimore community, we were able to present the Wood County Special Olympics with a donation of $3,160. Again, THANK YOU!!!!
To the Wood County Wildcats, thank you for your friendship. We can’t wait to face you again in basketball. It’s always a great time with you all!
The North Baltimore Fire Department is on a mission to create opportunities for athletes and individuals of all abilities in our community.
Thank you ALL for joining us in supporting Wood County Special Olympics!