NB Fire Thanks Community For Flag Football – Special Olympics Support

We would like to take a moment to thank everyone who supported us in hosting our 2nd Annual Flag Football Battle with the Wood County Wildcats. Tonight was one for the books and it couldn’t have happened without the support of our community.

We’d like to take a moment to recognize those who contributed to such a memorable event:

•North Baltimore Local School District

•North Baltimore Tigers Football Team & coaching staff

•NB Music Boosters

•Creative Root Designs

•Reineke- North Baltimore

•NB Custom Cuts

•Wood County Special Olympics