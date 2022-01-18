NB Flag Football Organizing Spring League!

North Baltimore Flag Football is doing a spring league!
* Grades 1st-6th (boys and girls)
* Eight game season (April 3- May 29)
* Sunday afternoon games
* T-shirt!
* $15 per kid or $25 for 2!
If interested in signing up-
Sign up dates: Feb 9th; 6pm-8pm and Feb 23rd; 6:00 -7:30pm at the Powell school gym.
** if you are unable to attend the sign up dates please let me know and we will set something else up **
Deadline to sign up- Friday March 4th
Any questions please feel free to contact Sarah by text, phone call, or email:
Phone: 567-208-6611
Email: saraheramsey24@gmail.com