NB Flag Football Organizing Spring League!

North Baltimore Flag Football is doing a spring league!

* Grades 1st-6th (boys and girls)

* Eight game season (April 3- May 29)

* Sunday afternoon games

* T-shirt!

* $15 per kid or $25 for 2!

If interested in signing up-

Sign up dates: Feb 9th; 6pm-8pm and Feb 23rd; 6:00 -7:30pm at the Powell school gym.

** if you are unable to attend the sign up dates please let me know and we will set something else up **

Deadline to sign up- Friday March 4th