January 18, 2022

NB Flag Football Organizing Spring League!

 

North Baltimore Flag Football is doing a spring league!
 
* Grades 1st-6th (boys and girls)
 
* Eight game season (April 3- May 29)
 
* Sunday afternoon games
 
* T-shirt!
 
* $15 per kid or $25 for 2!
 
 
If interested in signing up-
 
Sign up dates: Feb 9th; 6pm-8pm and Feb 23rd; 6:00 -7:30pm at the Powell school gym.
 
** if you are unable to attend the sign up dates please let me know and we will set something else up **
 
Deadline to sign up- Friday March 4th
 
Any questions please feel free to contact Sarah by text, phone call, or email:
 
Phone: 567-208-6611
 
Email: saraheramsey24@gmail.com

