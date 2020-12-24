NB Food Pantry Info Flyer 2021

Our Mission

We provide non-perishable food and

supplies to individuals and families within

our area.

Our Vision

We seek to demonstrate the love of Jesus

Christ by serving our communities with a

compassionate distribution of food for the

sustenance of those who hunger.

Our Hours

•Open the 1st thru 14th each month on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 Pm and Fridays from 9-11 Am

•No appointment necessary

•Closed for Level 1 and up snow emergencies

Community Food Pantry

CFP is a ministry of the Bridge Fellowship Church with support from other local churches, businesses, organizations, as well as individuals.

WHAT TO BRING

1. Photo ID for all adults in household

2. SS cards for all adults in household (SS cards or birth certificates for all children in households)

3. Ve r i f i c a t i o n o f a l l household income (include f o o d s t a m p s , S o c i a l S e c u r i t y o r a n y o t h e r benefits you receive)

4. Verification of Current Address

419.857.8177

www.thebridgeub.com

123 East Broadway, North Baltimore