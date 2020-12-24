NB Food Pantry Info Flyer 2021

NBX WaterShedsun
Our Mission
We provide non-perishable food and
supplies to individuals and families within
our area.

Our Vision
We seek to demonstrate the love of Jesus
Christ by serving our communities with a
compassionate distribution of food for the
sustenance of those who hunger.

Our Hours
•Open the 1st thru 14th each month on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 Pm and Fridays from 9-11 Am
•No appointment necessary
•Closed for Level 1 and up snow emergencies

Community Food Pantry
CFP is a ministry of the Bridge Fellowship Church with support from other local churches, businesses, organizations, as well as individuals.

WHAT TO BRING
1. Photo ID for all adults in household
2. SS cards for all adults in household (SS cards or birth certificates for all children in households)
3. Ve r i f i c a t i o n o f a l l household income (include f o o d s t a m p s , S o c i a l S e c u r i t y o r a n y o t h e r benefits you receive)
4. Verification of Current Address

419.857.8177

www.thebridgeub.com
123 East Broadway, North Baltimore

