NB Garden Club Plant Swap and Sale

The North Baltimore Garden Club is pleased to announce its Inaugural Plant Swap and Sale.

It will be held on May 7, 2022, at the North Baltimore Village Park.

Plant drop-off will begin at 8 am with the swap beginning at 9 am.

Bring labelled plants and/or gently used garden items.

One for one exchange of plants, the more you bring, the more you get.

Garden Club memberships will be available, with $10 annual dues.

There will be a small number of plants/seedlings for sale as a fundraiser for the Garden Club’s garden of the month awards.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a garden-themed basket raffle.

Snacks and beverages will be available.

Suggested categories of plants are: perennials, houseplants, started annuals, vegetables, shrubs, trees, seeds, native plants, pots, tools and books.

For more information contact the North Baltimore Garden Club at nbohiogardenclub@gmail.com