NB Golfers 5th at BVC Mid-Season Tourney

Boys’ Varsity Golf – BVC Mid-Season Tournament
8/22/22 @ Hidden Creek Golf Course
1st – Van Buren 309
2nd – Pandora-Gilboa 348
3rd – Liberty-Benton 350
4th – Riverdale 376
5th – N Baltimore 381
6th – Arcadia 388
7th – McComb 406
8th – Arlington 429
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Carson Foltz (Van Buren) – 72
NB Scores: Cooper Clark 94, Josh Fennell 94, Owen Clark 95, Don Courtney 98,
Wyatt Baltz 100, Colin Coykendall 109
Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:
Tue Aug 23rd McComb & Arcadia @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Thur Aug 25th McComb & Patrick Henry @ Hillcrest GC, 4:30
Wed Aug 31st Gibsonburg @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Thur Sept 8th Carey @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Sat Sept 10th Tiger Invite @ Birch Run GC, 8:00
Mon Sept 19th Elmwood @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Wed Sept 21st Miller City @ Moose Landing GC, 4:30
Thur Sept 22nd Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Fri Sept 23rd BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing GC, 9:00