NB GOST Firework Not Cancelled – Seeking Consent: Firework & the Eagle’s Nest

For MORE INFO for the 43rd GOST go here – 2022 GOST Event Site

To Our North Baltimore Community,

The NB Good Ole Summertime Committee would like to give you an update on the Good Ole Summertime Fireworks display.

The North Baltimore police chief, fire chief, mayor, and GOST committee have worked tirelessly with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the US Fish and Wildlife Service to receive a permit to host the event and have not been able to obtain it yet.

The NBACC (“Chamber”) and the village can not host this event without this consent. At this time the Chamber has not made a final decision either way in regards to the display. We have discussed other venues and dates should the normal display not be permitted.

To make sure the community has the correct information about this event, please encourage your family and friends to continue checking the following sites and social media pages for updates:

OFFICIAL NBACC 43rd GOST 2022 Website:

https://sites.google.com/view/ gost2022/home

www.TheNBXpress.com

North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce website: www.NBACC.org

Facebook: North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce

Twitter: @OleSummertime