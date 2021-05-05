NB GOST is “A Go”!

North Baltimore Good Ole Summertime Day Festival is a go – ALWAYS the LAST Saturday of July!
Save the date: Saturday, July 31, 2021!!!
Much more info to come! Keep it “tuned” to TheNBXpress.com! (and COMING SOON – NorthBaltimoreOnline.com)
Tentative schedule:
NEW this year – most of the GOST events (including D & D Rides and military vehicle display) will be North of the tracks for safety concerns, convenience, parking/traffic flow, etc …
Fireworks are still at the Village Park!
8 am- 5K “Fun Run” – Info coming!
8 am- Alumni Association Golf Scramble at Birch Run Golf Course – Pre-Registration is “required”
8:30-11 am- Car Show Registration
9 am – Flag raising, prayer, and national anthem at the Gazebo (Main & Broadway)
9 am-4 pm – Military Vehicles Display (TBA)
11:00am-3:30pm- Car Show – Register at Walnut Street
10:00am-11pm: D & D Rides, Games and Putting
11:15 am – Marching Band and Cheerleaders performance
12-1 pm: Improv/Talent Show
2-4 pm- East of Cheyenne
3 pm- Car Show Awards
1 pm-11:30 pm – Beer Tent
1-6 pm – Bingo (Firehall)
3-5 pm – Basketball tournament (games tba)
5-7:30 pm – Swingmania
8:30-11:30 pm – Tongue n’ Groove
10 pm- Zambelli Fireworks