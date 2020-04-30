NB Graduation Plans for 2020 Announced

From North Baltimore Superintendent Ryan Delaney



Dear Families of the Class of 2020,



There will be a graduation. It will not be like the other ceremonies that we have had in the past, and we wish this were not the case. This is not a local decision; it is a decision that has been made for each school in Ohio. There is an order in place across the state that prevents large gatherings.



Thursday, April 23 at 4:16 p.m., we received an email from the Ohio Department of Education that began with the following:



“Governor DeWine, during his press conference on Monday, April 20, stated, “the gathering of significant numbers of people is a dangerous situation. Just as schools have been innovative in regard to how to teach from a distance, I know that they will be innovative as they look at how…they honor the students…” We are asking the education community to come together and honor our students, especially our seniors, in a manner that doesn’t pose health risks to anyone. Schools should continue to recognize the importance of restrictions on mass gatherings, and events should be aligned with the Ohio Department of Health’s Order.”



In response to this communication and reminder of the Governor’s order, we immediately began to pursue another option that we had been considering in the event that we would not be able to gather. We are working with the Wood County Health Department to do all we can to keep participants and guests safe.



The graduation plan is as follows:



We are planning to hold an individual graduation ceremony on Friday, May 22 from 5:00-8:00 PM in the NBHS gymnasium. You can come to the building anytime during the three hour window.



We will be inviting the seniors and up to six (6) family members per graduate to come during this time. Seniors and family members will park in the back parking lot and are required to stay in their vehicles. A staff member will let the senior and their families know when to exit the vehicles and enter the gym. Once in the gym, each senior will have their name read, walk across the stage in their cap and gown, have a picture taken and receive their diploma. Once the senior has crossed the stage, family members can then take family pictures. They will exit out a separate set of doors and walk back to their vehicles. Then the next family will be allowed to enter the gymnasium. All of this will be live streamed on Face Book and later posted to YouTube. The valedictorian, salutatorian and class president will also be allowed to give their speeches over the live stream. Graduates and families will be safely staged.

Sincerely,

Ryan Delaney