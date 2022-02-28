NB Hall of Fame Inductions 2022

2022 North Baltimore Hall of Fame Inductions

Bryan Wittenmyer Class of 1989

Bryan became one of the best tennis players in Northwest Ohio. Although tennis wasn’t recognized as a varsity sport at NB, Bryan showed excellence in this sport.

He achieved numerous 1st and 2nd place finishes while in school. He’s a two time Bowling Green, Findlay City, and YMCA Open Champion. Two-time Toledo Clay Court finalist and Lima City Finalist. He’s a Northwest Ohio Spring Classic Champion and at one time was the number one ranked player on the Grand Prix Circuit.

He’s the only tennis player from Wood County to finish top four at districts in class A & AA. He’s the only athlete in school history to finish top four at sectionals and districts in two divisions.

Bryan was offered a tennis scholarship by the University of Findlay, where he later went on to coach women’s tennis at the university.

He would like to thank Mr. Davis and Mr. Kiser. He would also like to thank his parents, Tony and Georgia, step parents Bill and Trish, and also Jim Ishmael.

Brock Boyer Class of 2015

Brock is being inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in the sport of golf.

Brock was a two time runner up medalist at the Tiger Invites, an overall medalist, two time runner up, and two time medalist at the Lakota Invitationals. And a two-time medalist at the Seneca-East Invites.

Brock earned 1st team honors in both the MAL and BVC. His senior year he was selected BVC Player of the Year, named to the first team all-district, and qualified for the state tournament in Columbus. In addition to playing well, Brock also earned first team Ohio, BVC, and MAL All-Academic honors.

Brock would like to thank his coaches, teammates, and Birch Run Golf course for making him the player he is. He gives a lot of credit to his mom, and especially his dad for introducing him to the game of golf at the age of eight.

After graduation Brock attended the University of Findlay and THE Ohio State University, and is currently working as a procurement analyst for Nexeo Plastics in Columbus.

Rachel Peters Class of 2015

Rachel is being inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for her accomplishments in the sport of golf.

Rachel was a two time sectional tournament medalist, she was selected to 1st team all district and she reached the state tournament in Columbus tying 17th overall out of 72 state golfers. Rachel was awarded team captain and MVP back to back years.

In addition to playing well, Rachel also earned first team Ohio and BVC All-Academic honors. She would like to thank her coaches and teammates for all the great memories. Most of all she would like to thank her parents for all the support over the years.

After graduation Rachel attended the University of Toledo and she is currently a process engineer for General Motors.

Brock & Rachel are being inducted (retroactively from covid cancellation last year).

Jordan Watson Class of 2013

Jordan is being inducted into the athletic hall of fame for his accomplishments in the sport of baseball.

He was a 4 years varsity pitcher. In 229 career innings he compiled 331 strikeouts. He earned honorable mention MAL his sophomore year, then 1st team honors MAL his junior and senior year.

During his senior year he was 10-1 as a starter, and also had four saves while hitting four home runs. Jordan earned the second most votes for player of the year in the MAL his senior season.

It should be noted the league included 6 All-Ohio players at that time.

After graduation Jordan played baseball for Heidelberg University and then joined the US Army.



