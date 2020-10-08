NBX WaterShedsun
NB Halloween Home Decorating Contest

 

2020 Parade Cancelled

Instead in its place, NBACC is holding a home decorating contest.

Entries will start on October 1st and will end on October 28th at 11:59 PM.

Entries can be completed at the North Baltimore Public Library or online at NBACC Halloween Home Decorating Contest 2020

All entries must be accompanied by photo(s) and address.

Winners will be announced on October 31st around 3 PM.

You can enter one of four categories.

  • Fall Festive
  • Funniest
  • Most Creative
  • Scariest

Each category winner will earn a $50 cash prize.

