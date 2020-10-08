NB Halloween Home Decorating Contest

Halloween Home

Decorating

Contest

NORTH BALTIMORE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

ENTRIES DUE BY OCTOBER 28TH • 11:59PM



CATEGORY Options:

2020 Parade Cancelled

Instead in its place, NBACC is holding a home decorating contest.

Entries will start on October 1st and will end on October 28th at 11:59 PM.

Entries can be completed at the North Baltimore Public Library or online at NBACC Halloween Home Decorating Contest 2020

All entries must be accompanied by photo(s) and address.

Winners will be announced on October 31st around 3 PM.

You can enter one of four categories.

Fall Festive

Funniest

Most Creative

Scariest

Each category winner will earn a $50 cash prize.