NB Halloween Home Decorating Contest

Halloween Home
Decorating
Contest
NORTH BALTIMORE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
ENTRIES DUE BY OCTOBER 28TH • 11:59PM
CATEGORY Options:
FALL FESTIVE
FUNNIEST
MOST CREATIVE
SCARIEST
REGISTRATION AND PHOTOS CAN BE TURNED INTO THE
NORTH BALTIMORE PUBLIC LIBRARY
2020 Parade Cancelled
Instead in its place, NBACC is holding a home decorating contest.
Entries will start on October 1st and will end on October 28th at 11:59 PM.
Entries can be completed at the North Baltimore Public Library or online at NBACC Halloween Home Decorating Contest 2020
All entries must be accompanied by photo(s) and address.
Winners will be announced on October 31st around 3 PM.
You can enter one of four categories.
- Fall Festive
- Funniest
- Most Creative
- Scariest
Each category winner will earn a $50 cash prize.
Halloween Contest