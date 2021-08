Ohio High School Athletic Association Invite – 8/21/2021

North Baltimore High School Senior Caitlin Schwartz was invited to run in the pre-season OHSAA Invite that was held on August 21st at Fortress Obetz in Columbus.

There were nearly 300 runners and some didn’t finish because of the heat. Caitlin finished 33rd out of 280 runners with a time of 22:36.