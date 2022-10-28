NB High School Bowling Team Schedule 2022-23

Tiger Bowling is in its second season joining a league and expanded match schedule.
High School Bowling is growing quickly in the area with NB lining up matches with at least 15 schools!
Bowling
|11/19
League Kick-Off Tournament AMF Lanes Findlay
|9:30
|11/22
|Maumee – Timbers Lanes
|3:30
|11/30
|Liberty Benton – Sportsman Lanes Findlay
|4:00
|12/1
Bucyrus – Suburban Lanes Bucyrus
|4:00
|12/7
|Fostoria – Ten Pin NB
|3:30
|12/14
|Maumee – Ten Pin NB
|3:30
|12/15
Fostoria Thibodeau Seneca Lanes
|4:00
|12/17
|Temple Christian – Lima
|9:00
|12/28
|Seneca-East – Dynasty Lanes
|1/3
Colonel Crawford – Suburban Lanes
|1/4
|Liberty Benton – Ten Pin NB
|3:30
|1/10
Wynford – Suburban Lanes Bucyrus
|4:00
|1/17
|Springfield – Southwyck Lanes
|4:00
|1/18
|Seneca-East – Ten Pin NB
|3:30
|1/25
|Bucyrus – Ten Pin NB
|3:30
|1/27
|Bluffton – Home Lanes
|4:00
|1/30
|Ridgedale – Cooper Lanes
|4:00
|2/1
Colonel Crawford – Ten Pin Lanes
|3:30
|2/2
|Wynford – Ten Pin Lanes
|4:00
|2/8
|Delphos Jefferson – Delphos
|4:00
|2/11
End of Season League Tournament