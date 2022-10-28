North Baltimore, Ohio

October 28, 2022 3:59 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
WCCOA Social Services Nurse
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting
Geo Cache
Fiber Locator
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

NB High School Bowling Team Schedule 2022-23

 

Tiger Bowling is in its second season joining a league and expanded match schedule.

High School Bowling is growing quickly in the area with NB lining up matches with at least 15 schools!

 

Bowling

  
11/19
League Kick-Off Tournament AMF Lanes Findlay
 9:30
11/22Maumee – Timbers Lanes 3:30
11/30Liberty Benton – Sportsman Lanes Findlay4:00
12/1
Bucyrus – Suburban Lanes Bucyrus
 4:00
12/7Fostoria – Ten Pin NB 3:30
12/14Maumee – Ten Pin NB 3:30
12/15
Fostoria Thibodeau Seneca Lanes
 4:00
12/17Temple Christian – Lima 9:00
12/28Seneca-East – Dynasty Lanes  
1/3
Colonel Crawford – Suburban Lanes
  
1/4Liberty Benton – Ten Pin NB 3:30
1/10
Wynford – Suburban Lanes Bucyrus
 4:00
1/17Springfield – Southwyck Lanes 4:00
1/18Seneca-East – Ten Pin NB 3:30
1/25Bucyrus – Ten Pin NB 3:30
1/27Bluffton – Home Lanes 4:00
1/30Ridgedale – Cooper Lanes 4:00
2/1
Colonel Crawford – Ten Pin Lanes
 3:30
2/2Wynford – Ten Pin Lanes 4:00
2/8Delphos Jefferson – Delphos 4:00
2/11
End of Season League Tournament
  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website