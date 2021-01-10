NB High School Report December 2020

from NB High School MIddle School Principal Chad Kiser for December 2020:
The JV girls basketball team is undefeated and our varsity girls will be 4-1 after tonight. They are off to a great start this year!
Choir & Band obviously had to cancel the in-person concerts, but they are doing hours and hours of recording and they will be piecing things together to broadcast to FB online. Mr. Pack and Ms. Meyerson are doing such an amazing job with what they have to do to get this recorded to put online.
The 7th & 8th-grade classes won the money war for the school here, so they received a pizza party today. Wanted to say a special thank you to Butch Light (Mak & Ali’s) for providing the pizzas!
Exams tomorrow and Thursday, teacher workday Friday, and then our Holiday break starts!
Below are links to the YouTube videos for the Holiday concerts from Powell and NBHS/MS in December 2020: