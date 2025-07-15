NB Historical Home Tour

The North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society invites all interested community members and those in the surrounding areas to the first Historic Home Tour presentation on Saturday, July 26 at 2 pm in the Historical Society at 229 N. Main St.



Former North Baltimore resident, Greg Trout, will speak on the history and significance of eight homes in North Baltimore. Each house’s origins, owners and families who have called them home will be discussed along with pictures past and present. Many current residents of these homes will be present to share their stories of living in these local treasures.



Following the talk a drawing will be held for prizes and refreshments will be served.



All who are interested are invited to pick up a free brochure of all houses with a map to take a self-guided tour of the homes. Viewing is from the street/sidewalks only, no interiors will be available for showing. The Historical Society requests that the owner’s privacy and personal space be respected. Except for the Historical Society house, all houses are private property.



Brochures are available at the North Baltimore Historical Society or Public Library. Signs will be displayed in the yard of all homes before July 26 and during most of August.



A QR code will be on the yard sign and in the brochure with directions to the Historical Society’s website for more information.