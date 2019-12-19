NB HS-MS Board Report – Dec. 2019

Principal’s Report for December 2019

North Baltimore Middle/High School

Dr. Falkenstein

1. All EOC Exam retakes were completed last week.

2. Our Golden Megaphone banner was unveiled at the game last Friday night! Congratulations to Mr. Pack and his band.

3. Exams are Wednesday and Thursday; Teacher Work Day on Friday.

4. We have lots of events taking place throughout break, so come see what’s going on. Please go to the calendar at nbls.org/calendar.

5. The mandatory student/parent College Credit Plus meeting is Wednesday, January 15 at 6:00.

6. Winter Homecoming game/ dance is Saturday, January 18, 2020.