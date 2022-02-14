NB JH BVC Basketball Tourney-7th Grade

by Suzanne Bucher

@ Cory-Rawson HS

North Baltimore’s 7th grade boys basketball team won their first tournament game against Pandora-Gilboa. #2 seed NB advances and will play #3 seed Liberty-Benton on Wed 2/16 @ 7:00 in the semi-final match-up. In the other semi-final game #1 Van Buren will take on #5 McComb @ 5:30pm. All games are at Cory-Rawson High School.

North Baltimore vs Pandora-Gilboa – 2/12/2022

7th GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 47

Pandora-Gilboa – 22

—————————-

Zander Ferdinandsen – 16

Luke Long – 13

Gabe Patterson – 10

Jonah Hagemyer – 5

Jack Clark – 3

Upcoming 7th Grade Tournament Games

Wed 2/16 vs Liberty-Benton, 7:00pm

Sat 2/19 vs Van Buren or McComb, 9:30am (if nec)