NB JH BVC Basketball Tourney-7th Grade

by Suzanne Bucher
@ Cory-Rawson HS
North Baltimore’s 7th grade boys basketball team won their first tournament game against Pandora-Gilboa. #2 seed NB advances and will play #3 seed Liberty-Benton on Wed 2/16 @ 7:00 in the semi-final match-up. In the other semi-final game #1 Van Buren will take on #5 McComb @ 5:30pm. All games are at Cory-Rawson High School.
North Baltimore vs Pandora-Gilboa – 2/12/2022
7th GRADE BOYS
N Baltimore – 47
Pandora-Gilboa – 22
—————————-
Zander Ferdinandsen – 16
Luke Long – 13
Gabe Patterson – 10
Jonah Hagemyer – 5
Jack Clark – 3
Upcoming 7th Grade Tournament Games
Wed 2/16 vs Liberty-Benton, 7:00pm
Sat 2/19 vs Van Buren or McComb, 9:30am (if nec)